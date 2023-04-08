College basketball coaching changes 2023: Texas, Georgetown, Syracuse, St. John’s lead jobs filled

1

Out: Mike Brennan | In: Duane Simpkins

Brennan lasted a decade at American, however handiest made the NCAAs in his first season there. Simpkins get plucked in the community, after having served the previous two seasons on Kim English’s personnel at George Mason. He performed at Maryland and is from the realm. Logical rent.

2

Out: Mike Balado | In: Bryan Hodgson

The Wolves had been coached by means of Balado for 6 years and fired him after his buyout dropped in mid-March. The program final made the NCAAs in 1999. As anticipated, Hodgson, an Alabama assistant, used to be the pick out. Expectations have spiked in Jonesboro.

3

Out: Jimmy Allen | In: Kevin Kuwik

The Black Knights performed seven years below Allen and had been, for probably the most phase, a middle-of-the-pack Patriot League group. Kuwik is a adorned, longtime assistant with a background within the army, having spent a decade within the Armed Forces. Really, probably the most absolute best hires of this yr’s cycle. He comes by way of Butler University.

4

Out: Nate James | In: Corey Gipson

James used to be out not up to two years after taking the process. The former Duke assistant used to be 17 video games below .500 via two seasons (21-38), however Austin Peay used to be a role in transition, shifting from the OVC to the ASUN this season. Gipson moved briefly to get this process, and I’m informed used to be in a position to push for an competitive wage pool within the negotiating procedure.

5

Out: Michael Huger | In: Todd Simon

The Falcons employed Southern Utah trainer Todd Simon, who used to be 38-14 the final 3 years for the Thunderbirds. Bowling Green is among the hardest jobs within the MAC.

6

Out: Nathan Davis | In: John Griffin III

Bucknell cut up from Davis after 8 seasons, which incorporated a 129-155 file and NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. It employed Griffin, an ’08 alum, and any person who used to be affiliate head trainer at Saint Joseph’s the previous 4 years. “As an alum, the success of Bucknell Athletics resonates with me on a deep level, and I look forward to bringing the Patriot League championship back to Sojka Pavilion,” Griffin mentioned. He used to be a starter for more than one Bucknell NCAAT groups.

7

Out: Jim Whitesell | In: George Halcovage

The Bulls made 4 NCAA Tournaments in 5 years below Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats, however the momentum could not proceed below Whitesell. The seek procedure to land their guy took longer than Buffalo’s management desired, however in the end it brings in Halcovage who, no huge deal, handiest helped trainer Villanova to a few nationwide titles. This is his first head-coaching gig.

8

Out: Trent Johnson

The Matadors have a program at risk. Mark Gottfried used to be fired in 2021 and Trent Johnson used to be not able to modify the trajectory. This is the worst process within the Big West at present. Who takes at the problem?

9

Out: Juan Dixon

The Maryland basketball legend used to be a flop at Coppin State, lasting six seasons and going 9-23 this yr. There is a few predominant clean-up to be executed right here.

10

Out: Desmond Oliver | In: Brooks Savage

Two seasons and executed for Oliver, who went 27-37. It wasn’t see you later in the past that ETSU used to be competing for NCAA Tournaments and profitable the SoCon below Steve Forbes. And so Savage, a former ETSU assistant below Forbes, will get the process on a four-year contract.

11

Out: Tobin Anderson | In: Jack Castleberry

The absolute best tale of the NCAA Tournament was a role that Anderson handiest had for 10 months. After the Knights disillusioned 1-seed Purdue and just about knocked off No. 9 FAU, Anderson’s briefly rumored candidacy at Iona changed into reputable. Castleberry used to be promptly promoted one seat over at the bench.

12

Out: Kim English | In: Tony Skinn

Two-and-through for English, who were given the uncommon alternative to make a soar from the A-10 to the Big East after simply two seasons as a head trainer. Skinn is a program legend, having been a big a part of the 2006 group that made the Final Four. There is numerous roster paintings to do, however Skinn has advanced a excellent popularity prior to now half-decade as he is earned his stripes within the career.

13

Out: Brian Burg | In: Charlie Henry

The Eagles herald Henry, an assistant at Alabama, to take a look at and produce some existence into an Eagles program this is arguably the worst within the Sun Belt. Henry replaces Burg who used to be on a weirdly brief leash and handiest given 3 years by means of athletic director Jared Benko. The Eagles went 43-45 in 3 seasons.

14

Out: Will Ryan | In: Sundance Wicks

Wicks, an assistant trainer for Wyoming the previous 3 seasons, replaces Ryan, who used to be fired after he went 2-19 this season. Green Bay is among the hardest jobs within the Horizon League.

15

Out: G.G. Smith | In: Alan Huss

Tubby Smith’s son used to be promoted to the full-time process a yr in the past however used to be fired following a 14-17 season. Similar to Bucknell within the Patriot League, High Point is a extremely coveted process within the Big South as a result of its campus environment and amenities. Huss comes by way of Creighton, and used to be the selection after a couple of different assistants at high-major jobs grew to become down High Point’s provides.

16

Out: Brett Nelson | In: Dave Paulsen

Nelson went 27-84 in 4 seasons. The Crusaders, who are living within the Patriot League, have made one NCAA Tournament since 2007. The faculty did an excellent process in getting Paulsen, who has earlier head coaching revel in at Bucknell and George Mason.

17

Out: Zac Claus | In: Alex Pribble

Pribble, an assistant at Seattle, used to be employed to exchange Claus, who went 28-88 with the Vandals. Idaho is an interesting mid-major process in that a part of the rustic now because of new amenities, however it is historically a sub-par group within the Big Sky.

18

Out: Rick Pitino | In: Tobin Anderson

Iona resuscitated Pitino’s profession, and after 3 years he changed into impossible to resist on the power-conference point, so off he is going to St. John’s. Two NCAA Tournament appearances and a spice up in relevance. The Gaels wasted no time in plucking Anderson clear of FDU. It’s now not simply his unmarried yr at FDU that provides Anderson credence; he used to be extremely considered a Division II trainer lengthy prior to he coached Cinderella’s newest tale.

19

Out: Amir Abdur-Rahim | In: Antoine Pettway

Kennesaw State received one sport in Abdur-Rahim’s first season. After Year 4, he parlayed KSU’s handiest NCAA Tournament look in historical past into a possibility at South Florida. Pettway, who spent the previous 15 years with the Tide, is the 3rd and ultimate Alabama assistant to get a head-coaching gig, becoming a member of Bryan Hodgson and Charlie Henry.

20

Out: Steve Masiello | In: John Gallagher

The 11-16 Jaspers had a sideways marketing campaign after firing Masiello at the precipice of the common season. RaShawn Stores did an admirable process in an excessively difficult scenario, however the management opted towards protecting Stores in choose of Gallagher, who took Hartford (now in D-III) to its one and handiest NCAA Tournament appearing in 2021.

21

Out: John Aiken | In: Will Wade

Aiken used to be fired after simply two seasons and a 22-45 total file. Former trainer Heath Schroyer is now the AD and made up our minds Wade used to be well worth the chance. Wade is watching for a ruling from the IRP because of his function in LSU’s case, during which he used to be stuck on a wiretap speaking about paying gamers. That verdict will come down within the spring. The day after his introductory presser, the college suspended Wade from summer time recruiting and the primary 5 video games of subsequent season.

22

Out: Danny Sprinkle

The Bobcats loved two in point of fact excellent seasons below Sprinkle however will wish to get started anew after he took the Utah State process.

23

Out: Bill Herrion | In: Nathan Davis

The UNH process got here open for the primary time because the mid-aughts. Herrion’s contract used to be now not renewed after he went 227-303 in 18 seasons with the Wildcats. The seek used to be a bit of torturous, however in spite of everything, the Wildcats wound up selecting up Davis after his eight-year run at Bucknell.

24

Out: Brian Kennedy | In: Grant Billmeier

A seven-year run with one above-.500 season (2018-19) ended in Kennedy’s resignation on March 6. Billmeier is an established assistant to Kevin Willard (and now is one of the tallest head coaches within the sport).

25

Out: Greg Heiar | In: Jason Hooten

A calamity of tragedy and abuse poisoned this program, such a lot in order that the college’s chancellor close the season down in February. Days later, Heiar used to be rightfully fired in the course of his first season. The Aggies have had a tournament-level group 11 instances since 2007. Hooten quietly did neatly on the Southland point with Sam Houston State. This is a difficult step up.

26

Out: Will Jones | In: Monte Ross

NC A&T is in the course of a difficult transition from the MEAC to the Big South to the CAA in a three-year span. Interim trainer Phillip Shumpert saved the Aggies aggressive within the league after Jones used to be fired. Ross spent a decade coaching Delaware and used to be maximum not too long ago on personnel at Temple. To land a trainer with this a lot revel in is a superb signal for the Aggies.

27

Out: Grant McCasland | In: Ross Hodge

The Mean Green had two NCAA Tournament-level groups in McCasland’s six seasons. Now that he is off to Lubbock to train Texas Tech, it manner Hodge’s long-awaited likelihood at being a head trainer has come to cross. Hodge is a defensive mastermind who will search to spice up UNT’s profile as the college strikes to the American.

28

Out: Corey Gipson | In: Rick Cabrera

After Gipson left after only one season to take the Austin Peay process, this system employed Tallahassee Community College’s Rick Cabrera. That’s a whiplash-like flip after having Mike McConathy from 1999-2022.

29

Out: Paul Mills | In: Russell Springmann

A 2d NCAA Tournament look in a three-year span used to be sufficient to get Mills a extremely coveted process in not-so-far-away Wichita State. The Golden Eagles made a savvy transfer and promoted Russell Springmann. Long-overdue likelihood for Springmann, who rose to prominence within the trade greater than 15 years in the past as an assistant at Texas for Rick Barnes.

30

Out: Jason Hooten | In: Chris Mudge

This used to be a slightly streamlined procedure. Hooten used to be flirting with New Mexico State for just about two weeks, and because it changed into obtrusive he used to be going to take that process, Mudge changed into the highest candidate, as he must had been. Mudge’s time with SHS is going again to 2010, when he used to be employed as an assistant.

31

Out: Brian Gregory | In: Amir Abdur-Rahim

The Bulls had one above-.500 season in six years below Gregory, who left with a 79-107 mark. USF is a difficult process in a league (the American) this is bringing on six individuals this summer time after dropping Houston, Cincinnati and UCF to the Big 12. Abdur-Rahim is a pleasant save after a large number of a seek. He simply took Kennesaw State to the NCAA Tournament and is on an excellent profession trajectory.

32

Out: Sean Woods | In: Kevin Johnson

The Jaguars made a metamorphosis after 5 years with Woods, which used to be a marvel at that point of hoops. Johnson, a Tulane assistant the previous few seasons, has been tapped for this Baton Rouge gig.

33

Out: Todd Simon | In: Rob Jeter

Simon left after going 65-28 total and 38-14 the final 3 years for the Thunderbirds to take over at Bowling Green. The Thunderbirds hiring Jeter clear of Western Illinois used to be one of the crucial out-of-nowhere selections on this yr’s cycle. Jeter has two NCAA tourney appearances to his identify, taking Milwaukee there in 2006 and 2014.

34

Out: Aaron McKie | In: Adam Fisher

McKie went 52-56 in 4 seasons and can stay on as a different consultant for the athletics division. Temple’s seek used to be the messiest strategy of any hiring this cycle. Curiously, the college opted towards the layup of bringing in Colgate’s Matt Langel, who would had been a house run. That’s to not bag on Fisher, who is aware of the recruiting territory right here. This would possibly neatly paintings. We’ll see. But Temple is in a determined section at this time. Fisher comes over by the use of Penn State, the place he helped Micah Shrewsberry reboot that program.

35

Out: Steve Lutz | In: Jim Shaw

Two years, two NCAA Tournaments, and now Lutz heads to Western Kentucky. The Islanders’ gig is in an excellent location and is most probably the most productive process within the Southland at this level. Shaw used to be promoted in-house after serving to Lutz flip this system round.

36

Out: Greg Young | In: Okay.T. Turner

Young used to be fired in February following not up to two years at the process. Turner, who has nice recruiting connections throughout Texas, arrives after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma. He would be the program’s 5th in a seven-year span. It’s been bungled since Scott Cross’ quizzical firing (after profitable 72 video games in 3 seasons) in 2018.

37

Out: Ryan Odom | In: Danny Sprinkle

Odom is an East Coast lifer, so the transfer again to VCU isn’t surprising. If the rest, he saved USU related within the Mountain West and has this system located to stay strong shifting ahead. Sprinkle comes by the use of Montana State, the place he took the Bobcats to back-to-back NCAAs and used to be right away an obtrusive goal to get this process.

38

Out: Mark Madsen | In: Todd Phillips

The Wolverines had been a revered program below their previous two coaches: Madsen and Mark Pope. It’s a high quality WAC process, and in the end the management made up our minds to stick in-house and rent Phillips after his final 4 years below Madsen.

39

Out: Matt Lottich | In: Roger Powell

A past due firing within the procedure, however person who got here after the buyout dropped, I used to be informed. This is a small-time program (that wishes upgrades) with a big-time identify at that point. The faculty used to be grew to become down by means of many applicants, however I used to be additionally informed Valpo prioritized hiring a minority candidate who is aware of the area neatly and has a faith-based background. Powell assessments each field.

40

Out: Mike Rhoades | In: Ryan Odom

An agonizing choice for Rhoades, who felt he needed to depart VCU and the A-10. The reason why? No, now not simply the cash. More than the rest: Playing within the Big Ten, even at Penn State, presents him a much more likely likelihood on a once a year foundation to be within the NCAA Tournament than at VCU. The Rams have a greater program at this time than Penn State — and simply far more fan reinforce — however do they’ve a greater scenario, big-picture? You can argue both method. Odom is sensible as a direct substitute. He is aware of the realm, will recruit neatly and is a superb are compatible. The drive can be directly to stay alongside of VCU’s profitable tactics, regardless that.

41

Out: Rob Jeter

Jeter discovered an get away hatch and took the Southern Utah process, hopping from the Summit League to the WAC in a role trade few noticed coming.

42

Out: Rick Stansbury | In: Steve Lutz

Stansbury’s run lasted seven years and incorporated a .610 profitable share (139-89), however he is the primary trainer in program historical past to fail to achieve the NCAA Tournament. This is a superb mid-major process with proud custom. Lutz figures to revive some roar to a area with which he is acquainted. This is a high quality rent, and Lutz has a excellent recruiter’s eye.

43

Out: Isaac Brown | In: Paul Mills

Brown used to be meantime trainer in 2020-21, were given Wichita State to the First Four and used to be given the full-time process. The previous two seasons: 32-28. The Shockers completed outdoor the highest 100 at KenPom. Mills went 106-83 in six seasons at Oral Roberts and made two NCAA Tournaments. This is a key rent at a an important time for this system. That fan base is not going to accept “good enough.”

44