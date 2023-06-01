Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida

FILE – The Carnival cruise line send Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The U.S. Coast Guard mentioned Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that it is looking out for a person who fell from a cruise send off the coast of Florida. The 35-year-old was once at the Carnival Magic when he fell from the send about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday, May 29. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 35-year-old guy who was once reported lacking from a Carnival cruise send off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The company mentioned the person fell from the Carnival Magic about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville early Monday.

The guy’s spouse reported him lacking, and the send’s group notified the Coast Guard. Security photos at the send displays that the person “leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water” around 4 a.m., a statement said.

The Coast Guard searched for 60 hours, covering some 5,171 square miles (13,392 square kilometers) through Wednesday evening. The search included air crews and the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba, along with U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the area.

Carnival mentioned the send returned to port in Norfolk, Virginia. The send can cling just about 4,000 visitors and is ready 1,000 toes (300 meters) lengthy.