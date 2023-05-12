Coast Guard suspends search for 3 people reported aboard downed plane off San Diego

Rescues crews have suspended their search for 3 people who have been aboard a Learjet that plunged into the Pacific Ocean a few mile from a Navy-owned island off the coast of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Rescues crews have suspended their search for 3 people who have been aboard a Learjet that plunged into the Pacific Ocean a few mile from a Navy-owned island off the coast of San Diego, U.S. officers stated Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard stated its crews along side U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Customs and Border Protection all searched a mixed 334 sq. miles (865 sq. kilometers) within the neighborhood Wednesday after the Phoenix Air Learjet went down that morning off San Clemente Island.

The airplane was once utilized by a Navy contractor who departed from the Ventura County house, stated Drew Verbis, spokesperson for Naval Base Ventura County at the coast northwest of Los Angeles.

He had no different speedy main points, and identities of the ones aboard have now not been launched.