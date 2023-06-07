CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht steps down

CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht is stepping down, mum or dad corporate Warner Bros. Discovery mentioned on Wednesday.

In his 13-month tenure, Licht vowed to institute down-the-middle protection however confronted backlash over choices equivalent to a contemporary the town corridor tournament with former President Donald Trump.

- Advertisement -

“I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” mentioned David Zaslav, president and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it.”

“While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism,” Zaslav added.

Warner Bros. Discovery has undertaken “an active search for a replacement,” the corporate mentioned in a observation on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

In the intervening time, the industry aspect of CNN will likely be led by means of an period in-between staff made up of Amy Entelis, EVP of skill and content material construction; Virginia Moseley, EVP of editorial; and Eric Sherling, EVP of U.S. programming, in addition to David Leavy, leader running officer, Warner Bros. Discovery mentioned.