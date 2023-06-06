Close encounter between Chinese and U.S. warships





Over the weekend, an unsettling incident came about between Chinese and U.S. warships. As the U.S. Secretary of Defense tried to satisfy with the Chinese protection minister, the latter declined. Meanwhile, a Chinese warship deliberately crossed the trail of an American naval destroyer. CBS News’ nationwide safety correspondent, David Martin, experiences from the Pentagon in this worrisome shut encounter. For those that wish to keep knowledgeable on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, merely activate browser notifications.

