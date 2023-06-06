Tuesday, June 6, 2023
type here...
Florida

Close encounter between Chinese and U.S. warships

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Close encounter between Chinese and U.S. warships



Over the weekend, an unsettling incident came about between Chinese and U.S. warships. As the U.S. Secretary of Defense tried to satisfy with the Chinese protection minister, the latter declined. Meanwhile, a Chinese warship deliberately crossed the trail of an American naval destroyer. CBS News’ nationwide safety correspondent, David Martin, experiences from the Pentagon in this worrisome shut encounter. For those that wish to keep knowledgeable on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, merely activate browser notifications.

Previous article
Hollywood actors guild votes to authorize strike
Next article
Vermont school district settles lawsuit over coach’s suspension related to trans athlete

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks