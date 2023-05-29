Clinton ‘Alex’ Miles missing in west Houston, Texas

Houston Police had been in search of the aid of the group to find a person with autism who went missing early Saturday in the west a part of town. Clinton “Alex” Miles, 23 years outdated, used to be final observed in the realm of Walnut Bend close to Meadowglen. He used to be reported missing and fortunately positioned on Sunday. He used to be dressed in a gray blouse, blue denims, and darkish gray canvas loafers. The police division asked the general public’s lend a hand in finding him.

Due to his scientific problems, Miles would possibly not be capable of keep in touch neatly and could seem misplaced and perplexed. His approach of strolling will also be suffering from his scientific situation, in line with Texas EquuSearch, who had been serving to with the quest.

KHOU 11 is at the case and has requested for the general public's help in discovering Miles.