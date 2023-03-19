Clearwater construction worker killed in crash while flagging traffic

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 55-year-old construction worker in Clearwater used to be hit and killed by means of a automotive on Thursday night time while he flagged traffic for the Gateway Expressway challenge, in step with the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP mentioned the person used to be hit by means of an SUV that used to be touring westbound on 118th Street North, drawing near forty third Street North. It came about simply after 10 p.m.

The motive force of the SUV, a 77-year-old guy from Seminole, suffered minor accidents.

The Gateway Expressway challenge will create two new four-lane increased tolled roads, according to FDOT. The adjustments purpose to toughen protection, upload capability and give a boost to mobility.

No different information has been launched presently.