Classified document leak suspect Jack Teixeira due back in court

The listening to will resolve whether or not he will have to stay in federal custody.

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged with leaking nationwide protection information on-line is due back in Boston federal court Wednesday for a listening to to resolve whether or not he will have to stay in federal custody.

Jack Teixeira, 21, “improperly and unlawfully retained and transmitted national defense information to people not authorized to receive it,” consistent with a felony criticism unsealed final week after his arrest at house in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

- Advertisement -

He has been held in custody since his arrest after the FBI stated he led to “serious damage to the national security of the United States.” At his preliminary look, Teixeira’s court-appointed legal professional from the Federal Defenders of Boston didn’t object to his detention pending the end result of Wednesday’s listening to.

Suspected labeled document leaker and U.S National Guardsman, Jack Teixeira, is taken into custody via FBI brokers in North Dighton, Mass., April 13, 2023. WCVB

- Advertisement -

Teixeira started posting labeled information on Discord in December, consistent with the criticism.

At first the fabric seemed as paragraphs of textual content. Then, when Teixeira allegedly changed into involved he may well be came upon copying subject material at paintings, “he began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them,” the criticism stated.

In addition to a detention listening to, Wednesday may be billed as a initial listening to, a sign the pass judgement on may just lay out a development for the case, together with whether or not it strikes from the District of Massachusetts to the Eastern District of Virginia, the place it’ll in the end be prosecuted since a lot of what was once leaked originated on the Pentagon.

- Advertisement -

Teixeira has but to go into a plea to the fees.