Classified docs leak not a ‘surprise’ but shows need for reforms: Senate intel chair

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner on Sunday mentioned the web leaks of categorized U.S. army and intelligence paperwork — allegedly by way of an airman operating in IT at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts — were not totally surprising but underscored how the method for secret-keeping must be reformed.

“This is a problem that we shouldn’t be totally surprised at,” Warner, D-Va., informed ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

“We’ve known this has been a problem. We actually have to have, I believe, Congress intervene,” Warner went on to mention. “And we have to do a better job.”

He mentioned there have been a couple of better problems, together with the over-classification of paperwork; the loss of a unmarried authority overseeing the gadget who may just put into effect uniform rules akin to restrictions on what number of copies any individual could make; and the power of too many of us with clearances to get entry to paperwork unnecessarily.

“We way over-classify documents. … Once we get to that highest level of classification, we maybe have too many folks taking a look at them. Over 4 million people with clearances. So, let’s classify less,” Warner mentioned, whilst nonetheless calling for much less get entry to to the “most-classified documents.”

Another resolution he urged was once oversight: “I believe we need somebody fully in charge of the classification process.”

The Air National Guardsman who’s suspected within the leaks, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, was once arrested on April 13 and has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of nationwide protection information and willful retention of categorized paperwork.

Teixeira has not but entered a plea. Reports have indicated he was once pushed by way of a need to provoke buddies on-line.

“This individual was literally just an IT tech. There’s no reason that that person should be able to see the full document,” Warner mentioned on Sunday. “You may have to see the header, but the actual contents — there’s ways to make this safer.”

Senate Intelligence Committee Co-Chair Mark Warner heads for a closed-door briefing on the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on April 19, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If Teixeira is “proven to be … the leader, he needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Warner mentioned.

He suggested “continuous vetting” of the ones with clearances, which he indicated may just come with assessment of ongoing social media job. The extra troubling complication in those leaks, he mentioned, was once the obvious use of the virtual platform Discord, which is used for well-liked but personal chat rooms.

“That raises a whole series of other questions I don’t think we’ve sorted through enough,” he mentioned.

Raddatz additionally pressed Warner concerning the extended absence on Capitol Hill of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who’s these days improving at house after she was once identified with shingles in February and in short hospitalized.

Feinstein, the oldest member in Congress, serves with Warner at the Senate Intelligence Committee and is a key vote for Democrats at the Judiciary Committee as smartly. Some lawmakers have called on her to step down in contemporary weeks, for the reason that her absence has stalled the method to verify President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

“Should she resign?” Raddatz requested Warner.

“I’m hopeful that Dianne will return as soon as possible,” he spoke back. “She’s been a great senator, but my hope is she’ll get back to work as soon as possible.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler and Luis Martinez contributed to this file.