Class of 2023 reflects on challenges, successes of learning during pandemic

Graduating highschool is an important milestone in a scholar’s lifestyles, and whilst the Class of 2023 is making ready for his or her subsequent bankruptcy, we can’t overlook how the pandemic affected their highschool enjoy.

Bloomingdale High School graduate, Isabella Larson, affectionately refers to it because the “COVID year,” reflecting on the unexpected shift to on-line learning in her freshman 12 months. Despite the original demanding situations of digital learning, overlaying, social distancing, and general affects of COVID-19 on schooling, the Class of 2023 remained resilient and bonded in combination in the course of the shared enjoy.

Bloomingdale High graduate, Simeon Rate, stocks that they understood that they’d leave out out on positive reviews, however the magnificence tailored and located alternative ways to stay the varsity spirit alive. Dr. Marcos Rodriguez, the essential of Bloomingdale High School, expressed how proud he’s of the scholars’ perseverance and skill to evolve in the course of the other adjustments within the closing 4 years.

The Class of 2023 is taking the teachings discovered during the pandemic and the usage of them to stand long run demanding situations. Alexa Brown, the Bloomingdale High salutatorian, believes that the shared enjoy has made them resilient and self-motivated, making them more potent after the pandemic.