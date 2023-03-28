Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt arrested in Texas protest | National News

By accuratenewsinfo
DALLAS (AP) — A outstanding civil rights attorney was once arrested in a Dallas suburb all over an illustration in reminiscence of a Black guy who died whilst suffering with guards at a space prison. McKinney police arrested legal professional Lee Merritt and two others on fees of obstructing a roadway all over the Sunday protest over Marvin Scott III’s 2021 loss of life. Police say Merritt was once additionally charged with unlawfully wearing a weapon. Merritt says he was once “unlawfully arrested” whilst he attended the protests because the Scott circle of relatives’s legal professional. The attorney says he have been legally wearing a firearm on the time of his arrest.

