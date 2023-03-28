Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt arrested in Texas protest | National News

DALLAS (AP) — A outstanding civil rights attorney was once arrested in a Dallas suburb all over an illustration in reminiscence of a Black guy who died whilst suffering with guards at a space prison. McKinney police arrested legal professional Lee Merritt and two others on fees of obstructing a roadway all over the Sunday protest over Marvin Scott III’s 2021 loss of life. Police say Merritt was once additionally charged with unlawfully wearing a weapon. Merritt says he was once “unlawfully arrested” whilst he attended the protests because the Scott circle of relatives’s legal professional. The attorney says he have been legally wearing a firearm on the time of his arrest.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This subject matter might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with out permission.
tale via Source link