City Stats – NBC 6 South Florida

Violent crime is down in Miami, consistent with the newest statistics launched Monday.

Crime stats for the primary quarter of the 12 months display the town is transferring in the appropriate course. For the primary 3 months of 2023, murders are down 36% within the town. In 2022, there have been 11 homicides reported right through that time frame. This 12 months, seven homicides had been reported. Shootings are down nearly 60% in comparison to the similar time closing 12 months.

The selection of other folks shot is down nearly 70% from 12 months to 12 months, from 51 in 2022 all the way down to 16 in 2023.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has a gallery outdoor of this place of work with photos of kids who had been killed via gun violence within the Miami space.

“He could be the next mayor of Miami, she could,” Suarez mentioned as he pointed to their portraits. “I put this up when I became mayor.”

He mentioned it’s a continuing reminder to make protection a concern, which is the #1 precedence for Miami Chief of Police Manny Morales, who mentioned he’s satisfied that the murder numbers are so low.

“For a significant town, we’re extremely pleased with that,” he mentioned.

“They are extremely accurate,” Morales mentioned of the information.

So what’s the rationale in the back of the drop? The mayor issues to a excellent ecosystem and supporting police.

“We are number one in wage growth. We are rated the happiest city in America, and the healthiest city in America. So when people are working, they are happy, thankfully they are not doing bad things,” Suarez mentioned.

The leader credit excellent relationships with the prosecutor’s place of work and different legislation enforcement businesses.

“We know that criminals do not know jurisdictional boundaries so we have a close-knit network of information exchange,” Morales mentioned. “We know the city of Miami is not geographically large. We are very vertical, we are only 40 square miles, so we know the issues where they are happening. If we know we have police presence here, we know we are kind of preventing the issues from taking place.”