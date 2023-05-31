Citrus Co. community hosts vigil for deputy who was seriously injured in crash

Over 100 folks accrued for a prayer vigil aimed toward supporting the restoration of Deputy Andy Lahera, who was seriously injured in an twist of fate remaining week. Held on Tuesday at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto, Florida, the vigil was attended by means of community contributors hoping for the deputy’s swift restoration.

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol point out that Deputy Lahera was struck by means of a 19-year-old driving force whilst directing visitors out of doors Lecanto High School. In the aftermath of the incident, Deputy Lahera has been hospitalized with vital accidents and stays in vital situation. According to contributors of the community, Lahera is a well-respected member of the community and is loved for his humble and giving nature.

- Advertisement -

In reaction to the incident, the community has rallied across the injured deputy and his circle of relatives. A meal teach has been arranged to offer fortify for the circle of relatives, and a GoFundMe web page has been established to lift donations. Additionally, a BBQ fundraiser has been deliberate for Father’s Day as some other approach of fortify for Lahera and his circle of relatives. For the ones , orders for the fundraiser will have to be submitted by means of June 14th.

WFTS

Those in supporting Deputy Lahera and his circle of relatives can e-mail [email protected] or discuss with the development Facebook web page for extra information or to position an order.

- Advertisement -

The Florida Highway Patrol have famous that the incident continues to be beneath investigation and any fees towards the driving force might be regarded as “pending” right now.