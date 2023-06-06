Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Cirque du Soleil announces 2024 return to St. Petersburg

Cirque du Soleil has introduced their 2024 return to St. Petersburg, Florida with the debut of a brand new display titled “BAZZAR.” This “eclectic lab of infinite creativity” will show off acrobats, dancers, and musicians coming in combination in a novel universe.

The display first toured in India and the Middle East in 2018 prior to relaunching in 2022 for a excursion all over South America. Spectators can be expecting to see performers showcase their skills in fireplace manipulation, duo trapeze, aerial ropes, and extra. The efficiency may also function Mallakhamb, a conventional Indian recreation that showcases aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips carried out on a cane or rope.

General admission tickets change into in the stores on June fifteenth. To acquire tickets on-line, click on here.


