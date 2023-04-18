CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 4/17

Silent Auction

Many people are having a look ahead to the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Gala this Saturday, April 22. Even in case you don’t seem to be attending, you’ll be able to nonetheless take part within the silent public sale! Register on-line to view public sale pieces at https://e.givesmart.com/occasions/tN7. From present baskets to holidays, you might be certain to search out one thing you’re keen on. Your acquire may also give a contribution to well being care centered tasks that receive advantages our group via our basis.

Digestive Issues? We can lend a hand.

At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we provide one of the crucial newest remedy choices for sufferers with gastrointestinal issues. Our extremely educated crew, led via gastroenterologist Dr. Umair Sohail, supplies screening, prognosis and complicated therapies for a variety of advanced digestive issues together with: colonoscopy and colon most cancers screening, heartburn and reflux, stomach ache, nausea and ulcers, bowel problems, gallstones and pancreatitis. If you want to agenda an appointment with our CHRISTUS GI crew, communicate in your number one care doctor a couple of referral.

Outpatient Therapy

When you wish to have rehabilitation and treatment products and services – the extra handy, the easier. Our CHRISTUS outpatient treatment division is comfortably positioned at the backside flooring of our Medical Plaza development at 113 Airport Rd. With a function to go back sufferers to commonplace serve as as briefly and safely as conceivable, our rehabilitation execs supply bodily treatment, occupational treatment, and speech treatment to every age. Our group of workers are specialised in abilities similar to orthopedic and sports activities rehabilitation treating accidents or following surgical treatment, swallowing and speech issues, steadiness issues, strokes and different neurological prerequisites, hand treatment, pool treatment, and a lot more. We also have an Anti-Gravity Treadmill – an cutting edge generation. If you want to extra information on to be had products and services, please name our crew at 903.439.4053.

Upcoming Blood Drives

As a reminder, Carter Blood Care Bus will proceed their rotational blood pressure at the first Saturday of each and every month from 9am to 2pm. The bus will probably be positioned out of doors of our scientific plaza at 113 Airport Rd. You might make an appointment on their website online or simply stroll in. Thank you for your generosity!