Chris Paul leaves Suns’ Game 2 loss to Nuggets with groin injury, team awaiting further testing

The Phoenix Suns confronted a 2-0 deficit in opposition to the Denver Nuggets after dropping the second one recreation in their Western Conference semi-finals collection. The Suns suffered the loss of Chris Paul, who exited the sport all the way through the 3rd quarter. Officially, the Suns dominated out Paul within the fourth quarter, mentioning left groin tightness, after he fought for positioning with Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a rebound. Paul instantly clutched at his groin space when he landed, inflicting him to depart the sport. The damage is an important blow to the Suns, in particular on offense, as Paul can get the ball transferring.

In Game 1 and in parts of Game 2 on account of Paul, the Suns had a number of possessions with minimum ball motion, leading to low-quality shot choices. Paul acts as a table-setter for guys like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, and with out him, Phoenix has one much less ball-handler to cross to at the flooring. Suns Coach Monty Williams informed newshounds after the sport that Paul could not push off after the damage and mentioned that the team would be told extra in regards to the damage’s extent on Tuesday. Paul lacking any time on this collection is not beneficial for the Suns.

Here’s how the damage happened: