Chris Christie to run for president again — will 2024 be different?





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is reportedly gearing up to announce his plans to run for President of the United States again. The expected announcement is about to happen on Tuesday, marking Christie’s 2nd presidential marketing campaign. However, this time round, he will be vying for the Republican nomination, probably difficult former President Donald Trump.

Christie first threw his hat within the presidential ring greater than seven years in the past however in the long run ended his bid for the White House and counseled Trump’s marketing campaign. Now, with the 2024 election cycle at the horizon, Christie sees a chance to make a significant bid for the absolute best place of business within the land, however this time with a special result.

CBS News political director Fin Gomez has equipped the newest updates on Christie’s presidential plans. As the announcement attracts close to, political analysts and pundits alike are involved in how Christie will regulate his marketing campaign technique and messaging for the present local weather.

