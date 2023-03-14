Chris Beard, former UT men’s basketball head coach, appointed at Ole Miss

Beard’s appointment to Ole Miss comes 3 months after he used to be arrested for alleged home violence in December 2022. The case in opposition to him used to be later brushed aside.

AUSTIN, Texas — Chris Beard, former head trainer of Texas Men’s Basketball, will now be the head trainer for the University of Mississippi.

Ole Miss announced Monday that Beard will function head trainer for the men's basketball program. Beard's appointment to Ole Miss comes 3 months after he used to be arrested for alleged home violence in December 2022.

Following the costs, UT suspended Beard and put Rodney Terry, former assistant trainer, accountable for the Longhorns. UT fired Beard in early January. The following month, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office filed a movement to brush aside the case in opposition to Beard.

Terry has been performing as period in-between head trainer for the Longhorns and led them to a Big 12 Championship name over the weekend. Terry used to be additionally not too long ago named the “Men’s College Basketball National Coach of the Year” via Sporting News, making him the primary trainer in UT historical past to earn the award.

The Ole Miss announcement comes 5 days after experiences that Beard used to be the college's most sensible candidate for the head trainer place.

Beard can have a public advent on Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m. He would be the program’s twenty third head trainer within the SEC.

"At each stop in his career, Coach Beard has proven to be a program builder and a dynamic leader whose teams exhibit relentless effort. He is a tireless recruiter and develops talent to reach their greatest potential. He has coached at multiple levels of college basketball and has competed for championships at every school. Simply put, Coach Beard is a winner, and Ole Miss Basketball's best years are ahead of us under his leadership," stated Keith Carter, vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics for Ole Miss.

According to Ole Miss, Beard has led 3 other techniques to the NCAA Tournament since 2016, together with an look within the 2019 National Championship recreation and Elite Eight run the 12 months earlier than at Texas Tech.

At UT, Beard compiled a document of 29-13 over two years, together with a 22-12 document and a second-round end within the 2022 NCAA Tournament in his first season. Ole Miss experiences that that 12 months, all 5 of Beard’s starters earned all-conference honors.

Currently, Ole Miss has an total 12-21 document going into March Madness.

