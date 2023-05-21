China Bans Some Chip Sales of Micron, the US Company

Beijing on Sunday informed Chinese corporations that care for essential information to forestall buying merchandise from Micron Technology, the U.S.-based producer of reminiscence chips utilized in telephones, computer systems and different electronics. Many analysts considered the transfer as retaliation for Washington’s efforts to bring to a halt China’s get entry to to high-end chips.

In a remark on its reputable social media web page, the Cyberspace Administration of China stated that during a cybersecurity evaluate it had discovered that the chip maker’s merchandise posed “relatively serious cybersecurity problems.” The issues may “seriously endanger the supply chain of China’s critical information infrastructure” and threaten nationwide safety, it stated.

China’s motion is the newest volley in an financial tit-for-tat between Beijing and Washington this is rearranging the cloth of a sprawling international microchip trade. The choice to bar Micron from promoting its chips to key corporations can have a ripple impact thru China’s provide chains as Micron’s Chinese shoppers search to exchange the U.S. reminiscence chips with homegrown or Korean variations. South Korean chip makers like Samsung and SK Hynix are Micron’s competition and already do vital trade with China.

Beijing initiated a cybersecurity evaluate of Micron in overdue March as section of what it known as a “normal regulatory measure.” The announcement got here after Washington rolled out restrictions in October towards China’s semiconductor trade. Micron stated at the time that it was once “cooperating fully” with the investigation and that its China trade was once running as customary.