Monday, May 29, 2023
Child taken to hospital by medical helicopter after falling into outdoor cooking fire – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A kid used to be injured in Merrimack, New Hampshire by falling into an out of doors cooking fire, as reported by WMUR. According to Merrimack Fire Rescue, the kid used to be taken to the hospital by medical helicopter at round 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. Thankfully, the burns are non-life threatening.

Fire officers are reminding everybody to be wary and protected round fire because the unofficial get started of summer time has begun. It is vital to take all important precautions to make sure that the security of your self and others.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

