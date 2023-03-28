Child killed in Nashville school shooting is daughter of pastor

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was once a number of the six who had been shot and killed on Monday morning at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The daughter of a pastor who used to paintings at a North Texas church was once killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville school.

Nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs was once a number of the six who had been shot and killed on Monday morning at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school.

The sufferers had been known as Hallie, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, all 8 or 9 years previous, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The suspected shooter was once known as Audrey Hale, 28.

According to the church the place he used to paintings, Hallie is the daughter of Chad Scruggs, who is a pastor at Covenant Presbyterian in Nashville. Scruggs was once a former affiliate pastor at Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas, the church showed to WFAA.

Police stated that Hale had drawn an in depth map of the school, together with doable access issues, and carried out surveillance earlier than killing the 3 scholars and 3 adults. Hale was once killed through police responding to the scene and was once believed to be a former pupil on the school.

The Covenant School has about 200 scholars from preschool via 6th grade, the Associated Press reported.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake didn't give a selected purpose when requested through newshounds right through press meetings Monday however gave chilling examples of the shooter's prior making plans for the centered assault.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he said. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

Park Cities Presbyterian requested neighborhood individuals to enroll in the church in a prayer for the Sanctuary for Covenant Presbyterian Church at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

“We weep deeply for the inconceivable sorrow that our pals at Covenant Presbyterian Church and School are struggling and can proceed to undergo. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we will be able to undergo along our pals and grieve in combination, however now not as the ones with out the hope of Jesus,” stated Paul Goebel, Associate Pastor in a remark.

“We love the Scruggs circle of relatives and mourn with them over their treasured daughter Hallie. Together, we agree with in the ability of Christ to attract close to and provides us the relaxation and hope we desperately want,” stated PCPC Senior Pastor Mark Davis.

This is a creating tale, test again for updates.