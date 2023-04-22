Chief Justice Roberts asked to testify on SCOTUS ethics rules







The Senate Judiciary chairman, Sen. Richard Durbin, has invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify prior to the committee subsequent month on moral requirements on the court docket. This listening to is anticipated to center of attention on industry transactions and go back and forth involving Justice Clarence Thomas, one thing he didn’t reveal. According to Durbin, there was a “steady stream of revelations” referring to Supreme Court justices “falling in need of moral requirements anticipated of different federal judges.” Durbin’s letter to Roberts invitations him or every other justice he chooses to testify on May 2, through which the scope of the testimony can be restricted to the ethics rules governing justices of the Supreme Court and doable adjustments to the ones rules.