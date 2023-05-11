`Cheap Thrills` singer Sia secretly marries boyfriend at luxury villa in Italy







Singer Sia who’s popularly identified around the globe for the hit and viral tune `Cheap Thrills` were given married in a hush-hush rite to boyfriend Dan Bernard by means of candle-light in Portofino, Italy. As in keeping with file, simplest 4 visitors had been there to observe because the couple stated their vows underneath a gazebo adorned with plant life. Sia had stored her dating underneath wraps. Sia has simplest as soon as shared an image with Dan on her Instagram feed which used to be in October 2022.

Photos from her marriage ceremony rite went viral on social media with fan golf equipment sharing them. A photograph displays her announcing “I do” after strolling down the aisle at Villa Olivetta, a luxury place of dwelling owned by means of designers Dolce and Gabbana. It used to be the similar space the place Kourtney Kardashian and rocker Travis Barker exchanged their vows remaining May. The outside rite featured lavish gold tables crowned with white candles in glass circumstances.

While it’s unclear how lengthy Sia and Bernad were courting, they had been photographed in combination at the red-carpet premiere of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake again in December 2021. Sia additionally shared an image with Bernad to her Instagram account in October 2022, with the caption, “Pride forever! #lgbtqia+#LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!”

Sia used to be up to now married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang for 2 years, from 2014 to 2016. She used to be left devastated in 1997 when her boyfriend Dan Pontifex used to be killed in a automobile crash weeks after she moved to London to be with him. Sia dated feminine singer Jd Samson from 2008 to 2011.

Talking about her sexuality, she had as soon as stated, “I`ve always dated boys and girls and anything in between. I don`t care what gender you are, it`s about people. I have always been, well, flexible is the word I would use.”

She may be now a grandmother, after adopting two youngsters in 2019, one in every of whom welcomed twins the next 12 months.

