Champion cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck by car in San Francisco

Champion cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car previous this week at a countrywide park in San Francisco, U.S. Park Police stated Friday.
Boyes used to be hit whilst driving his motorbike Tuesday afternoon round Presidio, a ancient park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, government stated. Boyes used to be taken to a clinic for remedy and later pronounced lifeless. He used to be 44-years-old.
The motive force used to be taken to a clinic with accidents that weren’t life-threatening, the company stated.
Boyes had a storied occupation that integrated an age-group document in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He used to be a 10-time nationwide champion.
“Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” USA Cycling stated in a observation. “His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”
U.S. Park Police didn’t proportion additional information about the deadly collision.
“Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data,” the company stated in a observation. “USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.”
The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition launched a observation Friday remembering Boyes as a “beloved figure in San Francisco cycling.”
“One traffic fatality is one too many,” the crowd stated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.