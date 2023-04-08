Champion cyclist Ethan Boyes dies after being struck by car in San Francisco

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - Hundreds mourn cyclist Ethan Boyes killed in Presidio crash

Champion cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car previous this week at a countrywide park in San Francisco, U.S. Park Police stated Friday.

Boyes used to be hit whilst driving his motorbike Tuesday afternoon round Presidio, a ancient park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, government stated. Boyes used to be taken to a clinic for remedy and later pronounced lifeless. He used to be 44-years-old.

The motive force used to be taken to a clinic with accidents that weren’t life-threatening, the company stated.

Boyes had a storied occupation that integrated an age-group document in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He used to be a 10-time nationwide champion.

A vigil is held for cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco, California, after he used to be struck and killed in a crash, government stated. April 8, 2023. CBS Bay Area



“Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” USA Cycling stated in a observation. “His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”

U.S. Park Police didn’t proportion additional information about the deadly collision.

“Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data,” the company stated in a observation. “USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.”

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition launched a observation Friday remembering Boyes as a “beloved figure in San Francisco cycling.”

“One traffic fatality is one too many,” the crowd stated.

