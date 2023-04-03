Census numbers show Georgia’s population increased







(The Center Square) — Two Georgia counties are some of the fastest-growing counties within the country.

Between 2021 and 2022, Dawson and Lumpkin counties ranked some of the best 5 counties with a minimum of 20,000 citizens with the most important annual p.c expansion. Between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, each counties noticed their populations develop by way of 5.8%.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 estimates, the highest 10 fastest-growing counties had been within the south or west, together with Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Washington. Georgia’s 159 counties noticed their collective populations building up by way of 200,939 between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, and 124,847 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

Within Georgia, Fulton County noticed the most important overall population trade between July 2021 and July 2022, including 12,103 citizens, adopted by way of Gwinnett County (10,208), Forsyth County (6,516), Cherokee County (6,439) and Chatham County (5,451).

Between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, Gwinnett County noticed the most important building up of any Georgia county, including 18,326 citizens.

Some of probably the most populous counties national skilled “significant” population declines in 2021. However, officers stated that population “growth and decline patterns” for the country’s 3,144 counties are moving towards pre-pandemic charges.

“The migration and growth patterns for counties edged closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” Christine Hartley, assistant department leader for estimates and projections within the Census Bureau’s population department, stated in a press release. “Some urban counties, such as Dallas and San Francisco, saw domestic outmigration at a slower pace between 2021 and 2022, compared to the prior year. Meanwhile, many counties with large universities saw their populations fully rebound this year as students returned.”





