Celtics vs. Heat live stream, TV channel, how to watch Game 4 online, series schedule, tip times, odds

The Miami Heat are defying all odds within the playoffs and display no indicators of preventing anytime quickly. After a dominant Game 3 victory towards the Boston Celtics within the Eastern Conference finals, the Heat at the moment are main the series 3-0 and are one win clear of attaining the NBA Finals for the primary time since 2020.

The Heat will find a way to protected their spot within the Finals on Tuesday evening after they host Game 4. To will let you get ready for this action-packed recreation, now we have all of the information you want:

- Advertisement -

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Tuesday, May 13 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center — Miami, Florida TV channel: TNT | Live flow: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: Heat -1.5; O/U 216 (by way of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: The Celtics have had their justifiable share of ups and downs this season, all of which were magnified within the remaining week. From the thrill of successful Game 7 towards the Philadelphia 76ers in the second one spherical, to being confronted with a surprising 3-0 deficit to the No. 8 seed Heat within the Eastern Conference finals. While the Celtics consider they’re nonetheless the easier staff, they have got now not proven it right through this series. Now, they have got no margin for error and can want to be absolute best for the remainder of the series if they would like to change into the primary staff in NBA historical past to come again from a 3-0 deficit in a series.

Heat: The Heat have been shut to being eradicated within the play-in match, however they have got made an out of this world turnaround and at the moment are only one win clear of the Finals. This staff is taking part in at an implausible degree at this time, with Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent outscoring each unmarried participant at the Celtics except for for Jayson Tatum. Although they would possibly not have the similar ability because the Celtics, they have got extra harmony, self belief, and trust, which has been greater than sufficient thus far.

Prediction

The Celtics have a possibility to win this recreation, however it is arduous to select towards the Heat. They are preferred on this series for excellent reason why and appear to have damaged the Celtics’ will in Game 3. Pick: Heat -1.5