Celtics vs. Heat: Boston coach Joe Mazzulla admits disconnect in locker room after Game 3 loss to Miami

Following a 128-102 blowout loss towards the Miami Heat Sunday evening, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla were given lovely candid all the way through his postgame press convention. In a sport the place Boston fell in the back of through as many as 33 issues, and famous person gamers Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown blended for simply 26 issues, the Celtics seemed like a whole crisis in a must-win scenario. The Heat got here out on a challenge, whilst the Celtics had been enjoying like a crew with further lives to spare.

As a outcome, Boston no longer handiest faces removing, however the possibility of getting swept on Tuesday is an overly actual risk. It’s reached crisis ranges for the Celtics, and after the sport, when requested if he thinks there is a disconnect between himself and his gamers, Mazzulla gave a gorgeous unexpected solution.

“Yeah, it’s why I need to be better to figure out what this team needs,” Mazzulla said.

When requested a follow-up query about why he thinks there is a disconnect, Mazzulla answered with “I’m not sure.”

That’s not at all what you need to pay attention out of your head coach. Even whether it is true, that Celtics gamers have begun to track Mazzulla out, it isn’t one thing you admit to the media, particularly after an embarrassing loss like that in the postseason.

Mazzulla’s solution additionally does not precisely bode neatly for his activity safety past this season. While the Celtics got rid of the period in-between tag all the way through the common season and signed him to a long-term contract, that does not imply that Boston can be content material to stay him round if gamers are already starting to bitter at the man. This Celtics crew has gotten extremely shut to profitable a championship highlighted through closing season’s go back and forth to the NBA Finals, and protecting a man round who has already misplaced the locker room in Year 1 is not a treasured use of time for a roster that could be a stable championship contender.

While Mazzulla’s solution may just simply be chalked up to every other brutally truthful reaction in a line of many equivalent solutions this season, having that lingering in the air as his crew tries to stave off removing is not nice. Now he is put his gamers in a place to reply to what he mentioned, which attracts focal point clear of making an attempt to prolong this collection towards the Heat so long as imaginable.