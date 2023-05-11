Celtics vs. 76ers prediction, odds, start time: 2023 NBA playoff picks, Game 6 best bets by model on 71-38 run





On (*6*) evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Boston Celtics in a big-time Game 6 struggle within the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Boston had taken a 2-1 sequence lead, however after shedding two instantly video games, the Celtics at the moment are on the edge of removing. In their most up-to-date matchup on Tuesday, Philadelphia beat Boston 115-103 on the street. The winner of this sequence will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to play both the Miami Heat or New York Knicks.

Joel Embiid of the 76ers is indexed as questionable with a knee damage, although he has performed within the closing 4 video games with that designation. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Boston is liked by 2.5 issues in the most recent Celtics vs. 76ers odds in line with Caesars Sportsbook, with the over/below for overall issues set at 212.5.

SportsLine’s complicated laptop model, which has returned smartly over $10,000 in benefit for $100 avid gamers on its top-rated NBA alternatives over the last four-plus seasons, has made its predictions and making a bet recommendation for this recreation. The model has simulated each NBA recreation 10,000 occasions and used to be an excellent 71-38 on all top-rated NBA alternatives this season because it entered the convention semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs, returning over $2,800.

It has now set its points of interest on Celtics vs. 76ers and simply locked in its alternatives and NBA playoff predictions. Fans taking a look to position bets will have to imagine the next developments: Celtics vs. 76ers unfold: Celtics -2.5, Celtics vs. 76ers over/below: 212.5 issues, and Celtics vs. 76ers cash line: 76ers +115, Celtics -135.

Philadelphia has the momentum with Embiid as a dominant pressure within the frontcourt, whilst James Harden provides distinctive ball dealing with and playmaking abilities. On the opposite hand, Boston’s Jayson Tatum is an outstanding three-level scorer, and Jaylen Brown has been a stout two-way pressure. The model is leaning towards the Over on the whole, projecting 222 mixed issues, and has recognized one facet of the unfold that has the entire price.

To get extra detailed insights and the model’s alternatives, bettors will have to consult with SportsLine.



