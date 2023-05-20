Celtics’ Grant Williams on provoking Heat’s Jimmy Butler in Game 2: ‘I’m a competitor and I’m going to battle’





One primary alternate the Boston Celtics made in Game 2 was once enjoying Grant Williams. He did not play a unmarried 2d in the primary sport of the Eastern Conference finals, however performed 26 mins on Friday evening. In that point, Williams scored 9 issues, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists. That manufacturing is not what his efficiency in this sport is going to be remembered for, regardless that. Instead, he is catching some primary flak for "poking the bear" and disturbing Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter. Grant talked trash to Butler after pulling down a 3-pointer, and then the 2 had to be separated on the opposite facet of the ground after Butler scored on Williams and was once fouled in the method. Following Williams' 3-pointer, which put Boston up 96-87, the Heat outscored the Celtics 24-9 the remainder of the way in which, with 9 of the ones issues scored via Butler himself. After the sport, Williams’ choice to impress Butler was once a primary speaking level, and the Celtics ahead defined his facet of the tale and why he is not constructed to backtrack. “I think he said something and I just responded,” Williams stated. “I’m a competitor, and I’m going to battle. He got the best of me tonight, and at the end of the day, it’s out of respect, because I’m not going to run away from it. My mom always taught me, and my dad as well, you get your ass kicked and you don’t come back home until you come battle again. You either come back before you die or you come back and get a win, and I’m not willing to die in this finals. I’m ready to f—ing get a win. I’m ready to come back and come into Game 3 with a better mentality, and I know this team is as well. “So on the finish of the day, this night is this night. We’ve were given to focal point in and let this shit harm, however on the finish of the day, now we have were given to come in the following day and truly focal point on what is subsequent.”Williams showed some real accountability by admitting that providing Butler with some added fuel for the fire probably wasn’t his best idea, but he also added that he would have expected Butler to take over down the stretch of the game even without Williams’ prodding, as that has been Butler’s M.O. throughout the playoffs. “No subject if I lit him up this night or now not, he’s going to do this,” Williams said. “For me, it is a subject of figuring out, yeah, positive, you probably did ‘poke a undergo.’ And how are you going to reply? Because for me, he made some difficult pictures. It’s a combat. And I’m going to stay scuffling with. He’s going to have to make each and every unmarried difficult shot the remainder of the collection. It’s not that i am going to flip and glance in a different way, as a result of I recognize him as a motherf—ing participant.” The respect between the two players is mutual, but Butler admitted that late exchange with Williams did indeed provide him with some extra motivation down the stretch of the game. “Yes, it did,” Butler said. “But that is simply pageant at its best. He hit a large shot, began speaking to me. I love that. I’m desirous about that. It makes me key in a lot extra. It pushes that can that I’ve to win a lot extra. It makes me smile. It does.”When people talk to me, I’m like, OK, I know I’m a decent player, if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you can talk to. But it’s just competition. I do respect him, though. He’s a big part of what they try to do. He switches. He can shoot the ball. I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.” Moving ahead in the collection, Williams would possibly need to think carefully prior to offering Butler with any further ammo to use towards the Celtics. Game 3 is Sunday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami. 