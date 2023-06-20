Celtics do not intend to trade Jaylen Brown, all signs point to supermax extension, per report

The Boston Celtics misplaced in disappointing style within the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, however that does not imply they are in a position to tear down their staff. According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the Celtics do not intend to trade big name ahead Jaylen Brown this offseason. All signs, at the moment, point to Brown agreeing to a five-year, $295 million supermax contract to stay in Boston.

Brown’s long run has a point of hypothesis for the reason that common season, when Brown used to be not eligible for an extension on the most allowable degree underneath the CBA due to the low value of his final contract. However, when Brown earned All-NBA honors after the season, he routinely won eligibility for the supermax. However, with a brand new CBA designed to punish groups for paying more than one stars, there used to be some idea at the back of the concept Boston would check out to trade Brown for inexpensive gamers following his disappointing collection towards the Miami Heat.

However, the reporting at this level means that Boston is not in a position to get a divorce its extremely a hit duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum. The two of them have reached the Eastern Conference Finals 4 instances in six seasons and the NBA Finals in 2022. Boston has nonetheless been energetic in exploring different trade probabilities, and with Grant Williams anticipated to earn large gives as a limited loose agent, the Celtics may just desperately use some dimension.

But there’s a large distinction between tweaking a roster and tearing it down totally. Some groups would have sought out a blockbuster trade involving Brown if they might been dissatisfied by means of a No. 8 seed within the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics, on the other hand, are making a bet that every other yr with Joe Mazzulla on the helm and a few minor roster adjustments can in any case lift them to their first championship since 2008.