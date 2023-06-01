Celtics’ Brad Stevens confirms Joe Mazzulla will return as head coach: ‘I thought he did a really good job’

The Boston Celtics confronted some hypothesis in regards to the return of Joe Mazzulla as head trainer following the tip of the final season. Celtics GM Brad Stevens put such rumors to leisure by way of confirming that Mazzulla can be again for some other season. According to Stevens, Mazzulla did a very good activity, and he’s the most efficient head trainer for this crew. Mazzulla was the head trainer of the Boston Celtics swiftly and without a prior enjoy. He changed Ime Udoka in a while prior to the season began and led a crew with reliable championship aspirations. Given that, Stevens was once inspired with the rookie trainer’s efficiency.

Stevens identified two the explanation why he feels assured retaining Mazzulla as the trainer shifting ahead – his skill as a chief and willingness to be told. According to Stevens, “He’s a terrific leader, and he’ll only get better at anything that he can learn from this year because he’s constantly trying to learn. And he’s accountable. Those leadership qualities are hard to find.”

- Advertisement -

Although Mazzulla’s first season as the head trainer of the Celtics was once now not flawless, he did a respectable activity taking into consideration the cases. So, the Celtics determined to present him some other likelihood. Stevens believes that Mazzulla’s management qualities and willingness to be told may well be tremendous for the entire crew.

“Our players, our staff, everybody around him believ(es) in him, and we’ve got to do our best to support him going forward,” stated Stevens.

Let’s see what Mazzulla can do with a complete offseason and coaching camp to paintings with, and a yr of enjoy underneath his belt.