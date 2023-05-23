Celebrate the year of the rabbit at The Jade Rabbit pop-up at the Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

For Asians far and wide the global, 2023 marks the year of the rabbit, however for partygoers in South Florida, it is the absolute best alternative to have a good time in a novel method. Sistrunk Marketplace, a brand new weekly pop-up in Fort Lauderdale gives a one-of-a-kind enjoy stuffed with exceptional leisure and meals. And to be truthful, it is fairly strange!

The Jade Rabbit enjoy inside of Sistrunk Marketplace guarantees to be an unforgettable night time out. The eating place has embraced the historical past of the Jade Rabbit tale and blended it with a sushi front room enjoy. The Jade Rabbit is a famend image of peace and prosperity, to which this pop-up provides some culinary and leisure sensations that may make you each hungry and scorching!

The makers of the Jade Rabbit enjoy have one thing distinctive to supply, in contrast to every other pop-up. Sistrunk Marketplace gives a sequence of presentations during the night time, together with burlesque and hearth dance performances. The enjoy isn’t restricted to the performers on a far off degree; they carry out proper subsequent to you, ensuring that you will not see the identical display two times. So, as you socialize and devour, you will be shocked through a bit of twist in your fun-filled night time. The enjoy evolves and adjustments each and every night time, making your enjoy distinctive each and every time you seek advice from.

Guests can be expecting rotating performers each and every week, together with burlesque, belly-dancing, hearth dancing, and personality acts. The dancers are very good and entertaining! While the performers get you fired up, the crew at Jade Rabbit guarantees your tastebuds are tantalized with exceptionally crafted beverages. The signature cocktails, each sake-based and alcohol-based, supplement the meal served with class and elegance.

This enjoy isn’t for the kids, so depart the little ones at house and experience an grownup night time out. Jade Rabbit enjoy is absolute best in case you are searching for some enjoyable after a difficult week – or simply need to take a look at one thing other and distinctive.

The Jade Rabbit enjoy takes position each and every Friday and Saturday night time up till the finish of June. You do not need to leave out this one. So, hop on over and experience!

For extra information:

Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery

115 NW sixth St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Phone Number: 954- 329-2551

