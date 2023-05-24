CDC investigates six-state salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a six-state salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough. At least 18 diseases were reported, with two hospitalizations; six instances are in Washington state, 4 each and every in Oregon and Idaho. The other people affected vary in age from 14 to 68, without any having died. The CDC mentioned that the real quantity is also upper as many of us don’t search clinical recommendation and don’t seem to be examined for Salmonella.

Of the 14 instances that well being officers have studied, 12 reported consuming meals from Papa Murphy’s within the week ahead of getting ill; 9 ate uncooked chocolate chip cookie dough or uncooked S’mores bars dough, with one particular person consuming baked cookies made with the chocolate chip dough. Papa Murphy’s has briefly stopped promoting the uncooked cookie doughs.

The CDC prompt that uncooked dough must no longer be eaten, since it might motive each salmonella and E. coli infections. Salmonella micro organism reasons roughly 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths within the U.S. each and every yr.