CBS Sports Network college football schedule 2023: 70-game slate features Mountain West, Conference USA





Less than 100 days stay till the kickoff of the 2023 college football season, and main points surrounding the season are turning into an increasing number of transparent. On Wednesday, tv information and kickoff instances for a large number of video games had been introduced, together with the entire protection schedule for CBS Sports Network.

The community will air a complete of 70 video games this season, that includes provider academy football from Army West Point, Navy, and Air Force, make a selection UConn house video games, motion from the Mountain West, Conference USA, and MAC, in addition to the Conference USA Championship Game in early December. Additionally, a number of Power Five groups will make appearances on CBS Sports Network this season, with the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC every having a member establishment seem in 2023, all of which can be nonconference video games.

Below is CBS Sports Network’s complete lineup of college football protection for the 2023 season, together with dates, instances, and matchups when acceptable:

– August 26: UTEP at Jacksonville State (5:30 p.m. EDT), FIU at Louisiana Tech (9 p.m. EDT)

– August 31: NC State at UConn (7:30 p.m. EDT)

– September 1: Stanford at Hawai’i (11 p.m. EDT)

– September 2: Bowling Green at Kentucky (midday EDT), South Florida at Western Kentucky (3:30 p.m. EDT), Washington State at Colorado State (7 p.m. EDT), Idaho State at San Diego State (10:30 p.m. EDT)

– September 9: Delaware State at Army (midday EDT), Wagner at Navy (3:30 p.m. EDT), Air Force at Sam Houston (8 p.m. EDT)

– September 15: Utah State at Air Force (8 p.m. EDT)

– September 16: Liberty at Buffalo (midday EDT), FIU at UConn (3:30 p.m. EDT), Vanderbilt at UNLV (7 p.m. EDT), Kansas at Nevada (10:30 p.m. EDT)

– September 22: Boise State at San Diego State (10:30 p.m. EDT)

– September 23: MAC (TBD) (midday EDT), Duke at UConn (3:30 p.m. EDT), Appalachian State at Wyoming (7 p.m. EDT), Kent State at Fresno State (10:30 p.m. EDT)

– September 28: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky (7:30 p.m. EDT)

– September 29: Louisiana Tech at UTEP (9 p.m. EDT)

– September 30: Utah State at UConn (midday EDT), South Florida at Navy (3:30 p.m. EDT), San Diego State at Air Force (8 p.m. EDT)

– October 4: FIU at New Mexico State (9 p.m. EDT)

– October 5: Sam Houston at Liberty (7 p.m. EDT)

– October 7: Boston College at Army (midday EDT), North Texas at Navy (3:30 p.m. EDT), San Jose State at Boise State (8 p.m. EDT)

– October 10: Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee (7 p.m. EDT)

– October 11: Sam Houston at New Mexico State (9 p.m. EDT)

– October 13: Fresno State at Utah State (8 p.m. EDT)

– October 14: MAC (TBD) (midday EDT), Troy at Army (3:30 p.m. EDT), Wyoming at Air Force (7 p.m. EDT), San Diego State at Hawai’i (11 p.m. EDT)

– October 17: Middle Tennessee at Liberty (7 p.m. EDT)

– October 18: FIU at Sam Houston (7 p.m. EDT)

– October 21: MAC (TBD) (midday EDT), South Florida at UConn (3:30 p.m. EDT), Utah State at San Jose State (7:30 p.m. EDT)

– October 24: New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech (7 p.m. EDT)

– October 25: Jacksonville State at FIU (7 p.m. EDT)

– October 28: UMass at Army (midday EDT), MAC (TBD) (3:30 p.m. EDT), Air Force at Colorado State (7 p.m. EDT), New Mexico at Nevada (10:30 p.m. EDT)

– November 3: Colorado State at Wyoming (8 p.m. EDT)



