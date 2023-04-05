Catholic Charities partners with PBSO to serve victims of human trafficking

March 31, 2023 – Catholic Charities is partnering with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) in a joint software to the Department of Justice and the Office of Victims of Crime to fund the continuation of the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, a 7 yr partnership.

Florida is ranked 3rd within the country and Palm Beach County is ranked 3rd within the state for suspected circumstances of Human Trafficking. In early 2016, contributors of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigations Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the PBC State Attorney’s Office (SAO), and the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) convened to expand a technique to cope with human trafficking in Palm Beach County. The workforce decided the most efficient method would come with a sufferer focused, trauma knowledgeable, multi-disciplinary Task Force.

The PBSO, because the lead regulation enforcement company, and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, because the lead sufferer services and products’ company, carried out to the Department of Justice and the Office for Victims of Crime to achieve a grant which equipped investment and a powerful framework to determine an “Enhanced Collaborative Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force” (Task Force) formally setting out in January 2017; the grant was once awarded once more in October of 2019 with Palm Beach County Victim Services taking on the position of lead sufferer services and products’ company. Catholic Charities stays concerned as a supplier of long-term case control.

Through this grant, Catholic Charities supplies long-term case control to assist victims recuperate from their revel in and rebuild their lives. This case control comes to emotional make stronger, protection making plans, prison advocacy, lodge and housing help, provision of family items and private pieces, transportation help, hospital therapy, substance abuse remedy, psychological well being care, and extra.

The Mission of the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force is to battle human trafficking thru a collaborative, sufferer focused, trauma knowledgeable framework through figuring out, rescuing, and restoring victims; investigating and prosecuting trafficking crimes; and construction consciousness about trafficking in and round our group.

The Task Force is comprised of a number of core partners, unified thru a formalized memorandum of figuring out, to come with: PBSO, Catholic Charities, the USAO, the FBI, the SAO, Homeland Security Investigations, PBC Victim Services, Department of Children and Families, and Barry University. Since its inception, a lot of further regulation enforcement and sufferer carrier supplier partners have additionally joined the Task Force.

The number one objectives of the Task Force come with: the identity of all kinds of human trafficking victims (international/home, male/feminine, grownup/minor, exertions/intercourse trafficking); knowledge pushed resolution making; proactive, long-term investigations; a success prosecutions; and the supply of a complete array of sufferer services and products. Through those established objectives and the unprecedented willpower of Task Force contributors, to date hundreds of group stakeholders were skilled to acknowledge signs of human trafficking; circumstances were opened, arrests were made, and victims were recognized and presented a lot wanted services and products.

In 2017, the Task Force was once awarded Task Force of the Year through the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) in reputation of the accomplishments.

In May 2023 – in collaboration with PBSO, Catholic Charities will practice to renew this grant with the Office of Victims of Crime for every other 3 years. We ask on your prayers that we’re awarded this grant investment to proceed the paintings of the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force and Catholic Charities Bakhita Empowerment Program serving human trafficking victims. This at once contributes to our undertaking of serving other folks in want and developing hope in all phases



