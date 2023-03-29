Carrollton crash: Four dead, three injured on I-35E

Officers have been completing up an investigation into a prior crash on I-35E when the fatal incident took place within the visitors backup.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Four other people have been killed and three others have been injured after a crash that took place in a visitors backup on Interstate 35E in Carrollton final week, police mentioned.

- Advertisement - Police mentioned officials spoke back to a two-vehicle crash with critical accidents simply earlier than 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, on southbound I-35E and needed to close down the freeway.

As the dep.’s investigation into the crash used to be finishing simply earlier than 12:45 a.m., police mentioned every other crash took place within the visitors backup on the freeway.

According to police, it gave the impression that an 18-wheeler had crashed right into a car, inflicting each to catch fireplace. Police mentioned the have an effect on additionally brought about a collision with three different cars.

- Advertisement - Police mentioned 4 other people died on the scene, whilst three others have been transported to native hospitals in unknown situation.

The sufferers have no longer but been recognized.

An investigation into the crash is underway.