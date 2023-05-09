Carrera de la Mujer running race in Madrid slammed for giving sexist prizes to athletes

- Advertisement -

Organisers of the nineteenth annual Carrera de la Mujer race in Madrid have come beneath fireplace for providing ‘sexist’ prizes to feminine runners.

Winners of the race have been introduced with kitchen home equipment and low-fat meals merchandise, sparking complaint from politicians and social media customers world wide.

The controversy started after the race, which comes to over 30,000 runners, happened on Mother’s Day, with Serbian Ivana Zagorac taking first position in a time of 24 mins and seven seconds.

However, it was once the prizes given to the winners that led to outrage, with the race’s sponsors donating a Thermomix kitchen robotic to the first-place winner and low-fat meals merchandise to different runners.

The Spanish Ministry of Equality was once fast to criticise the presents, describing them as ‘sexist.’

The race is a charity fundraiser for the Spanish Association Against Cancer and different organizations that strengthen ladies’s reasons

The winner gained a Thermomix kitchen robotic

Spain’s secretary of state for equality, Rodriguez Pam, tweeted her disapproval of the prizes, mentioning: ‘If you win: housewife and if no longer no less than you can drop some weight.’

Politician Alejandra Jacinto additionally chimed in at the controversy.

‘Machista [male chauvinism] is that presents to ladies have to do with housekeeping,’ she mentioned.

‘Public insurance policies will have to serve to save you ladies from being those who do those duties most commonly.’

Despite the outcry, the race’s organisers to begin with defended the presents, claiming that they have been meant to advertise wholesome dietary conduct amongst feminine athletes.

However, they later issued a observation apologising for any offense led to, mentioning that that they had no longer thought to be the possible sexist implications of the prizes.

‘We settle for the complaint, we reiterate our apologies if someone has been angry, and we promise to take measures vital to keep away from this controversy in the long run,’ the observation learn.

The annual race draws over 30,000 competition yearly and is a big tournament at the Spanish calendar

Contestants get to run via scenic Spanish streets whilst elevating cash for most cancers analysis on the similar time

The organisers emphasized that they have got at all times been ‘completely conscious about the combat for the eradication of any sexist stereotype’ and that they convey out ‘a virtually day by day self-censorship workout to save you damaging feedback.

‘We remorseful about {that a} check in which 32,000 ladies have participated, which has been ‘selling wholesome way of life conduct and game amongst ladies for 19 years, which fights towards most cancers and claiming the position of ladies in game and in society in normal, is concerned in this controversy that we don’t percentage,’ the observation mentioned.

Despite this, the incident has as soon as once more highlighted the problem of sexism in game in Spain, with the Madrid Open tennis match additionally coming beneath fireplace for identical incidents of misogyny.

Both males’s and ladies’s avid gamers celebrated their birthdays right through the match, however males’s big name Carlos Alcaraz was once introduced with a multi-tier gold-trimmed cake, whilst ladies’s participant Aryna Sabalenka was once given a much more modest single-tier cake.