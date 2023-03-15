Carolina Hurricanes lose star winger Andrei Svechnikov for the rest of the season after knee injury

- Advertisement -

The Carolina Hurricanes had been dealt a large blow to their Stanley Cup hopes when ahead Andrei Svechnikov went down towards the Vegas Golden Knights with a knee injury.

Hurricanes normal supervisor Don Waddell showed that Svechnikov would omit the rest of the season to go through reconstructive surgical procedure on his proper ACL.

The surgical procedure will probably be carried out in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday and can see Svechnikov sitting at house for the playoffs.

‘After additional session with international professionals on this box, it’s been made up our minds that the perfect path of motion for Andrei’s long term is to have this surgical procedure, and to have it performed by means of our crew orthopedist, Dr. Marty Isbell,’ Waddell mentioned.

‘We’re assured that Andrei will make a complete restoration.’

The 22-year-old Russian winger injured his knee in a recreation towards the Vegas Golden Knights

The 22-year-old Svechnikov had 23 objectives and 32 assists for 55 issues in 64 video games performed this season. His objectives and assists mark had been each just right for 3rd perfect on the crew whilst his issues mark was once tied for the 2nd perfect on the crew.

Svechnikov was once drafted 2nd total in the 2018 NHL Draft and straight away inspired – scoring the 3rd maximum objectives and completing tied for the fourth maximum issues amongst all novices in the 2018-19 season.

Last season, Svechnikov set his personal private data for issues, objectives, and assists: scoring 30 objectives, 39 assists, and 69 issues throughout 78 video games.

The Hurricanes are main the Metropolitan Division with 94 issues – however they are handiest forward of the New Jersey Devils by means of having a decrease quantity of losses. They’re the 2nd perfect crew in the league at the back of the Boston Bruins.