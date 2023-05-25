Carmelo Anthony has support within Madison Square Garden for Knicks to retire No. 7 jersey, per report

Carmelo Anthony’s time with the New York Knicks was once stuffed with triumphs and demanding situations. While he constantly made the All-Star group and had a few of his easiest non-public performances whilst in New York, he by no means made it to the convention finals and simplest controlled to make the playoffs thrice. This was once partly due to his determination to pressure a industry to the Knicks as a substitute of signing as a unfastened agent in 2011, which in the end depleted the group of the property they wanted to construct a more potent group round him.

Despite those setbacks, Carmelo stays a cherished determine in Knicks historical past and holds more than one group data. Notably, he holds the document for maximum issues scored in a recreation at Madison Square Garden together with his 62-point efficiency in 2014. This postseason, he has attended Knicks playoff video games as a fan and has been met with enthusiastic ovations from the gang, and now that he has retired from the NBA, he’ll most likely make extra widespread appearances.

According to a report via SNY’s Ian Begley, there’s important support within the Knicks group to retire Carmelo’s No. 7 jersey and completely honor him at Madison Square Garden. While no legitimate determination has been introduced, if the Knicks do retire Anthony’s jersey, he’ll grow to be the tenth individual to be in a similar way known via the group. The different avid gamers venerated on this approach come with Walt Frazier, Dick Barnett, Dick McGuire, Earl Monroe, Willis Reed, Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley, Patrick Ewing, and previous trainer Red Holzman.

It’s price noting that simplest two avid gamers amongst this illustrious staff, Ewing and McGuire, had their numbers retired with no need gained a championship; different essential group figures like Allan Houston, John Starks, and Bernard King have no longer won the similar honor. The Knicks have no longer retired a participant’s jersey since retiring Ewing’s No. 33 in 2003.

Carmelo Anthony is the most productive participant to have worn a Knicks jersey since Ewing, and he joined the group when different superstars had handed at the alternative to achieve this. While he didn’t win a championship, he permitted the problem of enjoying for a suffering group when few others would. While he didn’t have the longevity of a participant like Ewing, he stays a vastly essential determine in Knicks historical past and has a robust case for being venerated with an enduring position within the rafters of Madison Square Garden.