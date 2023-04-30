Monday, May 1, 2023
Cardinals broadcaster, World Series champ Mike Shannon dies

Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died

ST. LOUIS — Mike Shannon, a two-time World Series winner and longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster, has died. He was once 83.

The Cardinals stated he died Saturday night time in St. Louis. The staff didn’t cite the reason for dying.

“Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community,” Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement Sunday.

Shannon spent 50 years in the broadcast booth, starting in 1972. That followed a short stint in the front office and a nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the first two seasons with future Hall of Famer Stan Musial.

Shannon was the regular right fielder for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won another World Series.

Shannon, affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fanatics who listened to his colourful stories within the sales space, retired after the 2021 season.

Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



