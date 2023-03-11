Car stolen from school parking lot after locksmith unlocked car

Car proprietor Jason Reddick needs to grasp why the locksmith allegedly unlocked the automobile and made a key fob for any individual with out legitimate identity.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — It's an abnormal car robbery out of Haltom City.

Jason Reddick reported his all-black 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat stolen to the Haltom City Police Department. Reddick, who allowed his 16-year-old son, Jaxon to borrow the car ultimate Wednesday, stated the car used to be stolen by way of any individual who known as a locksmith to unencumber it.

According to Jaxon Reddick, the car used to be stolen within the Haltom High School parking lot.

"We're getting to live a nice life and then this happens, and you have no defense," Jason Reddick stated.

Reddick’s car, which is valued as much as $65,000, nonetheless hasn’t been retrieved.

“A lot of items went incorrect,” Reddick stated.

Reddick needs to grasp why the locksmith allegedly unlocked the Challenger Hellcat and made a key fob for any individual who didn't display legitimate identity or evidence of possession.

Reddick equipped WFAA with textual content messages between him and Edgar Echemendia, the landlord of All Auto Tech, an Arlington-based locksmith corporate.

Reddick is taking the case to the Texas Locksmiths Association. Marion Arnold, a Sargeant of Arms with the Texas Locksmiths Association stated the case raised many pink flags because it used to be described to him.

“It didn’t really make sense in our industry,” Arnold stated.

Under Texas regulation, any person the use of a locksmith provider is needed to display evidence of a central authority issued identity and signed, prison paperwork proving they personal the valuables.

“Because another way you need to simply name and feature keys made to vehicles that aren’t theirs, and that’s problematic,” Arnold stated.

WFAA reached locksmith proprietor Echemendia by way of telephone on Friday. He didn’t provide an explanation for why he opened the car for any individual who wasn’t the car’s prison proprietor. Echemendia didn’t comply with an interview with WFAA.

“I’m extraordinarily indignant,” Reddick stated.

He informed WFAA that the stolen car contained hundreds of greenbacks price of his son’s baseball apparatus, which cling a lot of soft worth.

In a observation, a spokesperson for Birdville ISD stated they’re operating with Haltom City police at the case and the district “takes this case critically.”