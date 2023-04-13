Cape Coral teacher sent picture of genitalia to student

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral teacher has been arrested after he reportedly sent a picture of his genitalia to a student.

Joseph Michael Reynolds was once a teacher at Diplomat Middle School in accordance to Cape Coral Police.

The division’s Special Victim’s Unit was once knowledgeable by way of Diplomat Middle School’s Resource Officer relating to a imaginable irrelevant courting between Reynolds and one of his scholars. It was once printed that Reynolds supplied his telephone quantity to the student and started a texting verbal exchange chain.

That correspondence would lead him to sending the lewd picture.

Reynolds is facing charges of transmission of subject material this is destructive to a minor, public order crimes, obscene verbal exchange, obscenity, ownership of obscene subject material, and lewd and lascivious conduct.

Parents of scholars at Diplomat Middle School won the next e-mail in regards to the arrest:

“Good Morning Wildcats – You are receiving this important message in compliance with Florida Statute 1012.797, Parental Notification of Arrest of Employees. I must inform you that Mr. Joseph Reynolds, Teacher at Diplomat Middle School was arrested on 04/07/2023 for the following: Transmission of Material Harmful to Minors to a Minor by Electronic Device or Equipment. Please know that The School District of Lee County and law enforcement will handle this matter most appropriately.”

This tale is creating. Trust NBC2 to carry you the newest main points as they change into to be had.

