Can Brooks Koepka hold off other stars atop Masters leaderboard? Plus, more transfer portal drama

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…

THE MASTERS LEADERBOARD

Sometimes, it takes some time for the arena’s best possible to get relaxed at Augusta National. Not this time.

With ultimate taking part in prerequisites, most of the brightest stars within the recreation were given off to terrific begins on the Masters on Thursday, leaving us with a completely loaded leaderboard:

T-1: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka (-7)

(-7) T-4: Cameron Young, Jason Day (-5)

(-5) T-6: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Sam Burns, Sam Bennett (-4)

Of the ones 12 gamers, 11 are both within the best 15 of the Official World Golf Rankings or have received a minimum of one main. The just one who does not are compatible the rage? Bennett, a fifth-year senior at Texas A&M whose 68 was once the most productive opening spherical by way of an newbie on the Masters since 2001.

But that is not all. Plenty of giant names loom simply at the back of, that high workforce together with…

Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tony Finau (-3)

(-3) Justin Thomas, Cam Smith (-2)

(-2) Dustin Johnson (-1)

(-1) Rory McIlroy (even)

The 3 65s — tied for essentially the most ever in one Masters spherical — happened in a different way. Rahm, as an example, posted the lowest spherical after opening with double-bogey in Masters historical past. That’s proper: He four-putted the primary hollow to drop two photographs however then completed with seven birdies, an eagle and 9 pars. The reaction was once as just right as now we have ever noticed from Rahm, even by way of the lofty requirements he is set, writes our Patrick McDonald.

By the way in which, Rahm is now the favourite to win.

However, it is Koepka’s 65 — reputedly out of nowhere given his knee problems — that stuck our Kyle Porter’s consideration.

Porter: “I have a theory: Brooks Koepka is terribly scared of failure. Like the rest of us. It’s just that his fear of failure plays out on bigger stages and has higher historical stakes than our own. That’s a difficult concept with which to deal. … So now, sometimes what you see is somebody who is surly, somebody who has existential dread and somebody who has convinced himself that the only thing keeping him from more major championships is an element of his game he mostly cannot control: his health.”

Honorable mentions

And now not any such just right morning for…



Getty Images



TIGER WOODS

Of route now not all of the large names were given off to a just right get started at Augusta National. The greatest title within the recreation, Tiger Woods, limped house with a two-over 74, striking him 9 strokes at the back of the leaders and in peril of lacking the lower for the primary time as a professional on the Masters.

It was once his worst opening spherical on the Masters since 2005 . Of route, Woods rallied to win that 12 months — his fourth of 5 occupation inexperienced jackets — however a identical rebound turns out not likely this time round.

Woods hit 32 putts and had a couple of three-putts. After getting issues moderately on the right track with birdies on 15 and 16, he bogeyed 18.

Woods has made 22 consecutive cuts on the Masters, one in need of tying the document by way of Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer.

Making issues worse is that when going off early in easiest prerequisites Thursday, Woods tees off past due these days, when rain and doable thunderstorms are anticipated.

Not so honorable mentions

Ryan Nembhard enters transfer portal, reasons Creighton to slide in Top 25 And 1 🏀



USATSI



This could also be the primary weekend with out school basketball, however with the transfer portal exploding with skill, there in point of fact is not any offseason. So this weekend, be in search of quite a lot of motion off the court docket, with visits and, doubtlessly, commitments at the approach.

The newest main addition to the portal is Creighton level guard Ryan Nembhard, who is available in 6th in David Cobb’s up to date transfer ratings.

Nembhard performed two seasons at Creighton. He received Big East Freshman of the Year in 2021-22 after which advanced on his numbers around the board as a sophomore because the Bluejays made a run to the Elite Eight. He had 30 issues of their Round of 32 win over Baylor .

. He is the more youthful brother of present Pacers level guard Andrew Nembhard, who additionally transferred after two seasons, going from Florida to Gonzaga.

Here’s who is forward of Ryan Nembhard within the ratings:

1. C Hunter Dickinson

2. G Max Abmas

3. C Kel’el Ware

4. G LJ Cryer

5. G Tramon Mark

As a outcome, the Bluejays dropped from 6th to 9th in Gary Parrish’s Top 25 And 1.

Who’s off to a more regarding get started, Mariners or Phillies? ⚾



Getty Images



In baseball, it is nonetheless early till it’s not. When does it trade, precisely? The All-Star smash? The industry closing date? September? It’s on no account any time quickly.

But that does not imply sluggish begins don’t seem to be irritating, particularly for groups just like the Mariners and Phillies, either one of whom are coming off leap forward 2022 seasons. Seattle made the playoffs for the primary time since 2001, and Philadelphia went from Wild Card to World Series look, its first since 2009. This season, they are 2-5 and 1-5, respectively.

Whose get started has been more regarding, although? That’s what our baseball professionals spoke back in their weekly Batting Around roundtable. Here’s Mike Axisa’s take:

Axisa: “I would say the Phillies. They won’t have Bryce Harper for another little while or Rhys Hoskins at all this year, plus I always get nervous about pitchers following a World Series run. Those guys throw a lot of extra high-stress innings and they have a shorter offseason to recover too, so the slow starts for Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are suboptimal. Also, the Phillies are stuck in a division with the Braves and Mets.”

The not unusual theme between all the solutions, although? It’s early. Super early. No wish to get too involved… but.

Where will Lionel Messi finally end up subsequent? ⚽



Getty Images



Lionel Messi is without doubt one of the largest gamers ever, is coming off of a paranormal World Cup identify and remains to be a extremely productive big name for some of the global’s premier groups, PSG. But that final phase is probably not true for lengthy.

Messi is most probably on his approach out of Paris because the membership has to chop wages this summer season. That coincides, in fact, with Messi’s contract expiring. You can do the maths. There’s no scarcity of suitors, with groups from around the globe appearing pastime. Saudi Arabian aspect Al-Hillal has presented a €400-million contract. And that is not €400 million overall. That’s €400 million… consistent with 12 months. He’s additionally now not the one one being presented large dollars.

But what about Barcelona, the membership the place he rose from promising younger skill to a legend? Our James Benge says returning is “the chance to right the great wrong of his career..”

But James additionally says the storybook finishing is a ways from a positive factor.

Benge: “There are some players worth upending systems for. Messi may well be one of them. Argentina eventually found a way of being defensively rigid whilst milking just enough from their best player at the other end of the pitch but even the best international tournaments do not require the tactical rigor of the Champions League. That ultimately is what Messi would be aiming for were he to return to Barcelona, a decision that would mean the heart has triumphed over the head (and indeed the wallet)”

What we are staring at this weekend 📺



⛳ We’re staring at the Masters all weekend. Here’s how.

Friday

🏀 Grizzlies at Bucks, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Suns at Lakers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

🏒 Penguins at Red Wings, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏒 Golden Knights at Stars, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Rangers at Cubs, 4:05 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Devils at Bruins, 8 p.m. on ABC

Sunday

🏀 Hawks at Celtics, 1 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Jazz at Lakers, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Bruins at Flyers, 6 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Padres at Braves, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Avalanche at Ducks, 8:30 p.m. on TNT