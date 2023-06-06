Campsite booking app hiring ‘Chief Outdoor Officer’ to spend entire summer outdoors

Do you’re feeling burnt out out of your 9 to 5 place of work process? Have you been listening to Mother Nature calling out to you too loudly to forget about?

If you need to spend this summer out within the nice outdoors as an alternative of in a cubicle, it’s good to to replace your resume.

Campspot is recently hiring a “Chief Outdoor Officer,” and they are a website online and app that focuses on booking personal campgrounds. The place lasts 3 months all through the busy tenting season and springs with a $10,000 trip stipend, a $2,000 per month “salary,” and a digital assistant to assist with the finer making plans main points.

You may not want to attend any Zoom conferences or endure via a day-to-day shuttle. The simplest requirement, in accordance to the corporate, is that you simply love tenting.

“As the leading booking site for private campgrounds in North America, Campspot knows that the most memorable summers can be made of the littlest moments,” mentioned the corporate in a remark.

The Summer COO may not be wanting leisure choices this yr. They can revel in waterparks, stargaze, and roast marshmallows by means of the campfire whilst taking their select from greater than 200,000 tent, RV, or “glamping” campsites.

To observe, seek advice from Campspot’s “job listing” online. It’s necessary to observe that it is a contest somewhat than an actual process, as a spokesperson clarified. “This position isn’t real, but the perks are,” they mentioned.