Cambridge prevail in 77th women’s boat race as they secure a sixth consecutive victory

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Cambridge prolonged their successful streak to 6 immediately women’s Boat Races after beating Oxford with some other dominant efficiency in the 77th version.

Both blue boats broke data in 2022, Cambridge edging out their pageant via 2 1/4 lengths, but with Cambridge president Caoimhe Dempsey the one returnee for both college and no Olympians in both group for 2023 it used to be sure to be a other race.

This time, Oxford were given out to a sturdy get started however Cambridge crept ever nearer and temporarily clawed again Oxford’s merit, umpire Matt Smith issuing his first stern warnings as the boats edged dangerously shut in combination.

- Advertisement -

By the midway level, the protecting champions have been neatly forward, Smith had put his flags away, and Cambridge endured to say their dominance, by no means relenting as they simply instructed to victory.

Cambridge women’s president Caoimhe Dempsey advised BBC Sport: ‘I in truth have not stuck my breath. That used to be simply such a whirlwind of a race, there used to be such a lot occurring, the prerequisites modified such a lot from begin to end.

Cambridge prevailed in the women’s boat race as they secured a sixth consecutive victory

The Oxford rowers glance dejected following the belief of the women’s boat race

Although Oxford began strongly, Cambridge controlled to temporarily claw again their merit

‘I’m so proud. It’s a totally other enjoy as a president, and it is a totally other enjoy sitting in the stroke seat however it is nonetheless sinking in, truthfully. I’m simply so pleased with the women. That used to be a difficult race, there used to be such a lot occurring and they treated it so neatly.

‘They’re simply so tenacious and robust and courageous and entire credit to Oxford, they raced a terrific race, they truly did not allow us to cross and they had a terrific get started. They may care for the prerequisites so neatly. It’s simply such a terrific factor to be a a part of.’