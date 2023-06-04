Cam Jurgens turns to former Eagles lineman to learn right guard, explains challenges of new position





Cam Jurgens realized right guard closing season with the Philadelphia Eagles by means of shadowing Isaac Seumalo. During coaching camp, Jurgens had the chance to take right guard reps with Jason Kelce at heart, offering him with extra position versatility. However, Kelce’s elbow surgical treatment all over coaching camp ended in Jurgens returning to the middle spot till Kelce returned.

Now, Jurgens is in line to fill the emptiness at right guard and function the Eagles’ right guard till Kelce makes a decision to retire. Jurgens is making ready for this position by means of the use of what he realized from Seumalo, who performed left guard, heart, right guard, and right take on all through his seven seasons with the Eagles. Jurgens believes that he does no longer have to be the prototypical right guard to be successful within the NFL and is attempting to shape his personal mould on the position.

Jurgens received precious revel in closing season, and Seumalo’s departure to the Pittsburgh Steelers has given him a shot on the right guard spot. He is the use of what he realized from Seumalo’s ways to turn out to be one of the simpler guards within the league. By repeatedly staring at movie of Seumalo and his special approach to the position, Jurgens is growing his personal taste.

Jurgens concedes that the bodily toll of taking part in right guard is really extensive and admits to attempting to acquire weight in preparation for the position. Additionally, he’s nonetheless studying how to be in contact with the middle and take on from the guard standpoint, as he in the past communicated most effective as a middle. However, he’s assured in his skill to be successful, regardless of his measurement.

In abstract, Jurgens credit Seumalo with instructing him how to be a a hit right guard, and the Eagles have given him the chance to end up himself because the inheritor obvious to Kelce. By following Seumalo’s lead and growing his personal taste, Jurgens hopes to be a a hit offensive lineman for the Eagles for years to come.



