California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate

A California military base was once installed lockdown Friday night time after a vehicle went in the course of the facility’s primary gate with out preventing

CORONADO, Calif. — A California military base was once installed lockdown Friday night time after a vehicle went in the course of the facility’s primary gate with out preventing, a military spokesperson mentioned.

Naval Base Coronado spokesperson Kevin Dixon advised KNSD-TV that the driving force was once taken into custody by way of base guards after the “gate runner” drove with out preventing in the course of the front of Naval Air Station North Island, a part of Naval Base Coronado.

- Advertisement -

Several patrol vehicles surrounded the doorway close to third Street and Alameda Boulevard in Coronado round 10:30 p.m., KNSD-TV reported,

Multiple gates on the air station close to San Diego had been closed whilst safety team of workers checked the ability, Dixon mentioned.

A post at the Facebook web page of Naval Base Coronado early Saturday morning mentioned, “The main gate at Naval Air Station North Island is currently closed due to a security incident. Please stay away from the main gate while security conducts its investigation.”

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Police Department had been investigating the incident with military police, KNSD-TV reported.

Naval Air Station North Island is certainly one of 8 U.S. military installations that make up Naval Base Coronado.

In February 2022, a motorist was once discovered with bomb-making fabrics on the identical gate at the base. The fabrics weren’t assembled into a tool and the driving force was once detained for wondering, the base mentioned on the time.