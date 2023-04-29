Federal government say a Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray all the way through the storming of the U.S. Capitol was once sentenced to 4 1/2 years in jail

WASHINGTON — A Southern California man who assaulted police with pepper spray all the way through the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was once sentenced to 4 1/2 years in jail, federal government introduced.

Jeffrey Scott Brown, 56, of Santa Ana gained a sentence of 54 months in federal jail for legal and misdemeanor fees associated with the mob assault through supporters of former President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice stated in a Friday press commentary.

More than 1,000 people had been arrested, together with greater than 320 individuals who had been charged with assaulting or impeding regulation enforcement, the DOJ stated. Trump supporters that day attempted to forestall Congress from certifying presidential election effects for Joe Biden, a Democrat, over Trump, a Republican.

Brown and two co-defendants have been discovered to blame at trial in December.

Peter J. Schwartz of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, is scheduled to be sentenced in May. It was once now not transparent why Markus Maly of Fincastle, Virginia, was once now not sentenced Friday as scheduled.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 70 months for Brown, who they are saying dove towards the entrance of a makeshift police line and used on officials a stolen can of pepper spray passed to him through Schwartz.

Brown’s lawyer, Samuel C. Moore, sought 40 months in jail, in line with courtroom paperwork.

Moore stated that the habits concerned “less than 10 minutes of Mr. Brown’s life” and the alleged pepper spray “did not make contact with any specific victim.” Still, Moore wrote, Brown admits he must by no means had been in the Capitol tunnel that day and that he is taking duty for doing so.