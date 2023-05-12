California man arrested in crime spree involving armed carjacking, robbery, hoax 911 call

A former Army chaplain was once arrested in reference to a California crime spree that concerned an armed carjacking, hoax 911 call and financial institution theft, government stated.

The string of incidents came about Tuesday afternoon in Fresno and Madera counties, government stated.

Deputies spoke back to a record of an armed carjacking in Madera round 12:51 p.m. native time, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office stated. The sufferer instructed deputies he was once in his AT &T paintings van in a trade complicated parking space when the suspect approached.

When the sufferer were given out of the van to “confront” the suspect, he “wrestled away” an airsoft pistol and disarmed the suspect, however was once then pepper-sprayed, the sheriff’s place of work stated. The suspect fled the scene in the van, consistent with the sheriff’s place of work, which stated it issued an alert to native businesses in regards to the stolen automobile.

Around 12:56 p.m., Fresno law enforcement officials spoke back to a 911 call reporting a man with a gun strolling onto the Bullard High School campus, the police division stated. Officers cleared the college however “quickly determined that was a hoax call,” Fresno Officer Chris Clark instructed ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN.

Police spoke back to a theft at Central Valley Community Bank in Fresno, California. - Advertisement - KFSN

About 20 mins later, officials spoke back to the record of an armed theft at Central Valley Community Bank by means of a man who arrived in an AT &T van, Fresno police stated.

“The suspect went into the bank and demanded money and said he was armed,” Clark instructed KFSN. “In fear of the suspect being armed, the money was handed over and the suspect did take the money and leave the location.”

The suspect then fled in the AT &T van, which was once situated by means of police round 1:30 p.m. in Fresno lower than two miles from the financial institution, government stated. The suspect fled the scene on foot however was once in the long run situated with the help of air strengthen and brought into custody, police stated.

The suspect, known by means of police as 42-year-old Marcus Banksbey of Sacramento, was once booked into the Fresno County Jail on fees together with theft, receiving stolen assets, use of a firearm to devote a prison and false record of an emergency.

The Fresno Police Department launched the reserving picture for Marcus Banksbey. Fresno Police Department

Police stated they traced the 911 call reporting an armed individual at the highschool to Banksbey’s telephone, and that they consider it was once made whilst en path to the financial institution as a diversion.

“Officers located evidence connecting Banksbey to all three incidents including calling in the hoax call of an armed subject at Bullard High School,” Fresno police stated. “Banksbey was never on campus and evidence suggests that it was a diversion call as the suspect was on his way to commit the bank robbery.”

Banksbey will face further fees of prison carjacking with damage for the incident in Madera, government stated.

ABC News has reached out to Banksbey for remark.

According to a U.S. Army spokesperson, he served in the California Army National Guard as an information techniques operator/analyst from 2000 to 2012 and as a command/unit chaplain from 2012 to 2019 and held the rank of captain on the finish of provider. He deployed to Jordan from November 2017 to April 2018, the spokesperson stated.

Jason Young instructed KFSN he served with the suspect in Jordan and expressed surprise on the arrest.

“For someone like this to … act out in this just unnatural manner, I can’t imagine,” Young instructed the station.