California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days





An article describing a series of mass shootings in California was filled with emotion and quotes from political figures. In Monterey Park, eleven people were killed at a dance studio, and just over a week later, seven people were killed at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay. The governor, Gavin Newsom, expressed frustration with the ongoing problem of mass shootings in the United States and called for stronger gun control measures. The article also included details about the shooters and victims, as well as reactions from local communities and politicians.

